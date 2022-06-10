Mather Group LLC. Increases Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 186,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $12,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 16,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 559,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,905,000 after buying an additional 76,038 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 24,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, SRB Corp acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,411,000. 75.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ADM. StockNews.com cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

ADM stock opened at $85.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.42. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 29.47%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,667,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

