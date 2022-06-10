Mather Group LLC. Increases Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,517 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $12,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Hormel Foods by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC increased its position in Hormel Foods by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Hormel Foods by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 31,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 960 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $49,747.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,064.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 16,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $802,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,960 shares of company stock worth $1,335,777 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

HRL stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $55.11. The company has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

