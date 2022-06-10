Mather Group LLC. Has $147.26 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,001,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,538 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Mather Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mather Group LLC. owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $147,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,012,000 after buying an additional 920,746 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,771,000 after acquiring an additional 511,775 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,118,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,024,000 after acquiring an additional 282,559 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,958,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,507,000 after buying an additional 72,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,128,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,829,000 after buying an additional 70,535 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $139.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.80. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $133.51 and a 1 year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.