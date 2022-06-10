Mather Group LLC. Has $13.65 Million Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Mather Group LLC. cut its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,464 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $13,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

AOS opened at $60.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.52 and its 200 day moving average is $70.84. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $86.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.22%.

AOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. William Blair lowered shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

