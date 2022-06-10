Mather Group LLC. Buys 6,184 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $10,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter.

IPAC stock opened at $54.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.27 and a 200-day moving average of $60.50. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $53.79 and a 12-month high of $70.41.

