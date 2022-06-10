Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Holdings Lifted by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 24,487 shares during the period. Materion accounts for 1.4% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Materion were worth $10,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTRN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materion during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Materion by 1,870.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Materion during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materion during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Materion during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Materion alerts:

In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MTRN traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.35 and a 200 day moving average of $85.01. Materion Co. has a one year low of $66.92 and a one year high of $96.00.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $449.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.03 million. Materion had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.79%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Materion from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Materion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, CJS Securities initiated coverage on Materion in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock.

About Materion (Get Rating)

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.