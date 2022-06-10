Mate Price Tops $0.0004 (MATE)

Mate (MATE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 9th. One Mate coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Mate has a market capitalization of $1,063.34 and $20.00 worth of Mate was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mate has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 42.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.94 or 0.00326669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.10 or 0.00440618 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00030586 BTC.

Mate’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,699,727 coins. Mate’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mate using one of the exchanges listed above.

