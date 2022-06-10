Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,767 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,136 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 1.7% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $13,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on MA. Bank of America lowered their price target on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.94.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $342.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $305.61 and a one year high of $399.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mastercard (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.