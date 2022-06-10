Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.31–$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $114.00 million-$123.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.41 million.

Shares of NYSE MKFG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,138,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,754. Markforged has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.24. The firm has a market cap of $428.48 million, a P/E ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Markforged had a net margin of 21.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.45%. The business had revenue of $21.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Markforged will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MKFG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markforged from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Markforged from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.45.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Markforged during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Markforged during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Markforged during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markforged during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markforged during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

