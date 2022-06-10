Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.14.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals to $28.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 199.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 11,234 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2,774.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 439,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 424,467 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,461,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 239,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,664. The company has a market cap of $164.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 6.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.00. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $19.83.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.04. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 145.46% and a negative net margin of 328.21%. The company had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

