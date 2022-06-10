Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MCHX. TheStreet cut Marchex from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marchex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of MCHX stock opened at $1.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.97 million, a P/E ratio of -94.50 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.24. Marchex has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $3.63.

Marchex ( NASDAQ:MCHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marchex will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Marchex by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Marchex by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Marchex by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 29,288 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marchex by 256.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 205,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 148,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marchex by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

