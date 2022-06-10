Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Marathon Oil shares have outperformed the Zacks Oil & Gas U.S. Exploration & Production industry over the past year (+131.1% versus +73.4%) and still have plenty of upside potential. Marathon’s robust operational metrics suggest strong long-term cash flows that should support further price appreciation. The wells drilled by Marathon have extremely low breakeven costs and need oil prices of just $35 a barrel to be profitable. Despite pivoting towards a flat production profile this year, we expect revenue to rise around 39% due to the favorable industry trends. Our EPS projection indicates a 151.3% improvement this year. Further, Marathon’s major debt maturities mostly fall after 2025, eliminating any possible risks on this front in the near term. Therefore, we maintain our Outperform recommendation on the upstream energy firm.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MRO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Oil from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Scotiabank raised shares of Marathon Oil from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.25.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $31.25 on Tuesday. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.19 and a 200-day moving average of $22.27.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 11.15%.

In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 91,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $2,257,997.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 13,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $336,935.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 793,124 shares of company stock worth $20,492,948 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 133,201 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 75,025 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 999.8% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 137,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 124,941 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 15,071 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 27,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

