Maple Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,726 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Maple Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,726 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $12,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 843.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

In other news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $2,079,343.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,678,321. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $87.36 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $107.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.25. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 53.43%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile (Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.