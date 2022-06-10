Maple Capital Management Inc. Sells 658 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Maple Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in T. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at $453,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. New World Advisors LLC increased its position in AT&T by 156.1% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 22,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth about $14,531,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth about $475,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.05.

NYSE:T opened at $20.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.00. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $22.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

