Maple Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,217 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Maple Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,217 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 71,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $215.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.28 and a 200-day moving average of $221.32. The company has a market cap of $90.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.18 and a 1-year high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.45%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADP. Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price objective (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.43.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

