Maple Capital Management Inc. Has $891,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 843 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 515 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 46 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,823,070.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,402 shares in the company, valued at $44,823,980.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total transaction of $3,727,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 416,669 shares of company stock worth $369,312,309 in the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $699.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $857.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $929.16. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $593.50 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. UBS Group raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $900.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,034.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $901.82.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

