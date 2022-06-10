Maple Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Maple Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,086 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of SYK opened at $218.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $218.72 and a 52 week high of $281.16.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.53.

About Stryker (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.