Maple Capital Management Inc. Buys 580 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies accounts for approximately 1.6% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $14,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.55.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $406.23 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $402.05 and a 12-month high of $505.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $448.54 and its 200 day moving average is $454.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

