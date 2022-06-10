ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $83.96

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $83.96 and last traded at $84.76, with a volume of 693 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.86.

MAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $144.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.47.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.26. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.32%.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.69, for a total value of $52,014.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,639.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 88.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth $48,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 72.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

