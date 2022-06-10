MahaDAO (MAHA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $850,608.00

MahaDAO (MAHA) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. In the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. One MahaDAO coin can currently be purchased for $1.46 or 0.00004953 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MahaDAO has a market cap of $4.49 million and $850,608.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MahaDAO Profile

MahaDAO launched on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com . The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

