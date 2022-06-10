Macy’s (NYSE:M) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.84-$0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.48 billion-$5.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.49 billion.Macy’s also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.53-$4.95 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Macy’s from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Macy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Macy’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Macy’s from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.54.

Get Macy's alerts:

NYSE:M traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.96. The company had a trading volume of 9,173,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,970,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.14. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $37.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 6.42%. Macy’s’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.98%.

Macy’s declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Macy’s news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 10,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $269,349.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 4,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $113,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,465 shares of company stock valued at $759,227. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 297.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 664,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,181,000 after purchasing an additional 497,141 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 156.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 22,349 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 31.0% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 138,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 32,816 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter worth about $1,771,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 4.2% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s (Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.