Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $24.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Lyft traded as low as $16.25 and last traded at $16.31, with a volume of 231398 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.94.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LYFT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $77.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Get Lyft alerts:

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $157,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the first quarter worth $39,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lyft by 148.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 65,895 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 39,362 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Lyft during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Lyft by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 462,260 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $24,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lyft by 3.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 93,962 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $875.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.91 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 22.42% and a negative return on equity of 50.06%. Lyft’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Lyft Company Profile (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.