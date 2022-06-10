Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.82-$1.87 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 billion-$1.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.35-$9.50 EPS.

LULU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. KGI Securities cut Lululemon Athletica from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $390.00 to $495.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $424.26.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $10.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $291.60. 1,184,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.06. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,185 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $141,412,000 after buying an additional 12,148 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 221,915 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $86,869,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 73,807 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,892,000 after buying an additional 17,758 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 67,429 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,627,000 after buying an additional 18,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,727,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

