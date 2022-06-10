Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Shares Down 5.1%

Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Rating) fell 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.01 and last traded at $12.05. 2,272,603 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 1,969,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.70.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.04 and a 200 day moving average of $10.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $379.32 million during the quarter.

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail services of freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks in the People's Republic of China. It also offers hot and iced freshly brewed coffee, such as Americano, Latte, Cappuccino, Macchiato, Flat White, and Mocha, as well as specialty coffee based on market and seasonal trends; coconut milk latte products; tea drinks; pre-made beverages; and pre-made food items, such as pastries, sandwiches, and snacks.

