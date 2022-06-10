Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $129.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.81 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company’s revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

LOVE opened at $31.72 on Friday. Lovesac has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $92.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.69.

LOVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Lovesac to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Lovesac from $135.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Lovesac from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Lovesac to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.44.

In other news, Director Shirley Romig sold 2,300 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total transaction of $113,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,194.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $346,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,494,724.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Lovesac by 110.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Lovesac by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Lovesac by 348.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Lovesac during the 4th quarter valued at about $446,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 54.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

