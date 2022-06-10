Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVEGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. Lovesac had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $129.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Lovesac stock opened at $31.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.69. Lovesac has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $92.51.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Lovesac to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Lovesac to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Lovesac from $104.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Lovesac from $135.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lovesac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.44.

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $346,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,494,724.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Field Mclallen purchased 4,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,891 shares in the company, valued at $444,194.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Lovesac by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Lovesac by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Lovesac by 348.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Lovesac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $446,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lovesac by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

