Lobstex Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (LOBS)

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 142.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 9th. Lobstex has a total market cap of $703,066.56 and approximately $1.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for $0.0298 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lobstex has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,606,862 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

