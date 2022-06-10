loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Receives $6.68 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.68.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of loanDepot to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of loanDepot from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler cut shares of loanDepot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup cut shares of loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of loanDepot from $4.80 to $3.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of NYSE LDI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,227. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.98. loanDepot has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $14.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.21.

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.30). loanDepot had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that loanDepot will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.31%. loanDepot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.52%.

In other news, CEO Frank Martell purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $81,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,702.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 183,285 shares of company stock valued at $450,113 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

