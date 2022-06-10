LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.71

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.71 and last traded at $13.78, with a volume of 14240 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.85.

LPSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LivePerson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LivePerson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.77.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.79.

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $130.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.51 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 59.54% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 1,104 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $27,544.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,218 shares in the company, valued at $878,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 4,587 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $114,445.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,948,912.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,369 shares of company stock worth $183,339 in the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,257,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,223,000 after purchasing an additional 273,095 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,410,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 7.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,252,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,713,000 after purchasing an additional 236,325 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,288,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,010,000 after purchasing an additional 16,084 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 2,107.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,154,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

