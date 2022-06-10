Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Doheny Asset Management CA

Doheny Asset Management CA lowered its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Live Nation Entertainment comprises about 1.3% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LYV. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.10.

In related news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $8,681,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 1,170,000 shares of company stock valued at $128,128,260 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYV opened at $93.92 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.23 and a 12 month high of $127.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.50.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.44) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 520.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

