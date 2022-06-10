Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Director Sidney B. Deboer Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total transaction of $1,560,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,287,168.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of LAD opened at $311.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $295.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.81. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $272.20 and a 1 year high of $387.63.
Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $2.33. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 29.65%. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 46.96 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LAD. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.71.
Lithia Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lithia Motors (LAD)
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.