Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Director Sidney B. Deboer Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total transaction of $1,560,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,287,168.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of LAD opened at $311.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $295.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.81. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $272.20 and a 1 year high of $387.63.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $2.33. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 29.65%. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 46.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 4.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LAD. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.71.

Lithia Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.