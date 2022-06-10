Litecoin (LTC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $643.61 Million

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $4.07 billion and $643.61 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for $57.76 or 0.00198554 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000259 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002722 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00018837 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006320 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000736 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Litecoin

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,477,706 coins. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

