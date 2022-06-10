Linker Coin Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last Week (LNC)

Linker Coin (LNC) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Linker Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.42 million and approximately $549.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Linker Coin has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Linker Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0392 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,178.30 or 1.00006856 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003317 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00031157 BTC.

About Linker Coin

Linker Coin (LNC) is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

Buying and Selling Linker Coin

