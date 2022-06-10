Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Insider Acquires C$2,002,295.00 in Stock

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) insider Kiwi-Newton Construction Ltd. acquired 34,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$57.62 per share, with a total value of C$2,002,295.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 74,750 shares in the company, valued at C$4,307,095.

Shares of LNR opened at C$57.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$3.76 billion and a PE ratio of 10.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$51.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$62.74. Linamar Co. has a 52-week low of C$45.46 and a 52-week high of C$84.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.09.

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.78 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linamar Co. will post 8.2428969 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Linamar from C$83.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC lowered their target price on Linamar from C$85.00 to C$73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Linamar from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$97.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Linamar from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

