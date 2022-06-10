Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lightspeed Commerce Inc. provides one-stop commerce platform for merchants. It offer cloud solution which transforms and unifies online and physical operations, multichannel sales, expansion to new locations, global payments, financing and connection to supplier networks. The company serves retail, hospitality and golf businesses. It operates principally in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is based in MONTREAL. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LSPD. Raymond James increased their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.17.

NASDAQ LSPD opened at $25.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.89. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52-week low of $15.03 and a 52-week high of $130.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 79.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 12.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 715,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,954,000 after purchasing an additional 79,444 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 192.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,024,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 559,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,637,000 after purchasing an additional 34,443 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 62,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

