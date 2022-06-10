Liberty Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:LMACA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 47,554 shares.The stock last traded at $9.89 and had previously closed at $9.92.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.05.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMACA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

