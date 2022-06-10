Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.61. 190,290 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 407,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

Several research firms have recently commented on LGD. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Liberty Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. National Bankshares set a C$1.80 target price on Liberty Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of C$198.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.89.

Liberty Gold ( TSE:LGD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Liberty Gold Corp. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Gold news, Director Sean Allan Tetzlaff bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.63 per share, with a total value of C$25,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 147,000 shares in the company, valued at C$92,610. Also, Senior Officer Calvin Clovis Everett purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,304,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,647,060. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 180,000 shares of company stock valued at $115,600.

Liberty Gold Company Profile

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 749 owned unpatented claims, 99 leased unpatented claims, 633 acres of leased patented claims, 160 acres of leased private land, and 926 acres of leased State covering an area of 7,194 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 622 unpatented lode claims covering 4,845 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

