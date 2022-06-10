LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LPL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of LG Display from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPL. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of LG Display by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of LG Display in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LG Display in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of LG Display in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LG Display in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPL traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $6.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.15. LG Display has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $10.96.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. LG Display had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 3.58%. Analysts expect that LG Display will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. LG Display’s payout ratio is currently 14.18%.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

