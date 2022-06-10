Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $703.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) to post sales of $703.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $682.44 million and the highest is $722.00 million. Leslie’s reported sales of $596.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Leslie’s.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 48.04% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $228.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

LESL has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Leslie’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Leslie’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.55.

In other Leslie’s news, insider Moyo Labode sold 4,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $82,086.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,554 shares in the company, valued at $201,963.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,975,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262,915 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 0.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,579,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,814,000 after purchasing an additional 67,300 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,652,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,478 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 106.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,009,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612,422 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,516,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,151,000 after acquiring an additional 323,662 shares during the period.

Shares of Leslie’s stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.75. 100,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,964,543. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.55. Leslie’s has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $28.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.59.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

