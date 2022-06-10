Lear (NYSE:LEA) Lifted to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $180.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $141.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

LEA has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Lear from $197.00 to $157.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lear from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an underperform rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lear from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lear from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $168.20.

LEA opened at $140.87 on Tuesday. Lear has a 52-week low of $122.67 and a 52-week high of $196.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.52.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Lear had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lear will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.85%.

In other news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.57, for a total transaction of $198,371.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $525,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,914,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,954 shares of company stock worth $1,183,114 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lear in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Lear in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Lear by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

