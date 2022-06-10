Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.18–$0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $335.00 million-$350.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $398.47 million.Lands’ End also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.60-$0.88 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LE. StockNews.com raised Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lands’ End from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Lands’ End from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of Lands’ End stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $10.69. The stock had a trading volume of 181,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,965. Lands’ End has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $44.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $357.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.12.

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 1.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lands’ End will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lands’ End news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 2,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $47,336.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,114,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,109,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LE. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lands’ End by 463.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 47,703 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Lands’ End by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 23,824 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Lands’ End by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Lands’ End by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 38,344 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Lands’ End by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. 40.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

