Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-$0.88 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.62 billion-$1.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion.Lands’ End also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.18–$0.09 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Craig Hallum downgraded Lands’ End from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lands’ End from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of LE stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Lands’ End has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $44.40. The company has a market capitalization of $357.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 2.56.

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 1.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lands’ End will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 2,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $47,336.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,114,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,109,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,176,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,910,000 after purchasing an additional 29,552 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,020,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,270,000 after purchasing an additional 40,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the 4th quarter worth $2,649,000. 40.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

