Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Landec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.07. Landec reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landec will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Landec.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Landec had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $53.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.54 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LNDC shares. Barrington Research lowered Landec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Landec in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landec by 126.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landec in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Landec in the third quarter worth about $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Landec by 78.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landec in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

LNDC traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.90. 52,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,383. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.45. The company has a market cap of $291.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Landec has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $12.64.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of plant-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole processed vegetables primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels to retail grocery chains, club stores, and food service operators; and sells BreatheWay packaging products.

