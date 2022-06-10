KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KULR Technology Group Inc. develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries and other components applications principally in the United States, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation. KULR Technology Group Inc. is based in Campbell, California. “

Shares of KULR Technology Group stock opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. KULR Technology Group has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $3.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average is $2.25. The stock has a market cap of $180.87 million, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 2.50.

KULR Technology Group ( OTCMKTS:KULR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). KULR Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 104.86% and a negative net margin of 651.30%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KULR Technology Group will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Terry Keith Cochran sold 90,200 shares of KULR Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $202,048.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,215.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KULR. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in KULR Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,984,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,178,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KULR Technology Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,834,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after buying an additional 100,122 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components applications in the United States. It offers lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; internal short circuit device; KULR battery cell screening and testing automation system and tech safe case; cellcheck; and CRUX cathodes.

