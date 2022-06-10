KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Partners Group Holding AG

Partners Group Holding AG lowered its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 819,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 32,781 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. makes up about 2.9% of Partners Group Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Partners Group Holding AG owned approximately 0.14% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $61,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $783,509,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,880,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $601,525,000 after buying an additional 310,610 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,535,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $635,907,000 after buying an additional 2,586,939 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,160,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $532,716,000 after buying an additional 257,263 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,715.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,072,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $452,418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738,304 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:KKR opened at $53.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.51 and a 52 week high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $943.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $82,917,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

