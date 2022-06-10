KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Major Shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. Sells 4,250,000 Shares

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $82,917,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE KKR opened at $53.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.22. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.51 and a 12 month high of $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.47.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $943.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,640,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,966,980,000 after purchasing an additional 624,549 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,458,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,313,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,515 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 14,865,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $869,175,000 after buying an additional 134,660 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.7% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,694,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $625,290,000 after buying an additional 1,372,217 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $783,509,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KKR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

