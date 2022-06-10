Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.12

Shares of Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.12 and last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 39278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.67.

KIGRY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kion Group from €86.00 ($92.47) to €84.00 ($90.32) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Kion Group from €102.00 ($109.68) to €92.00 ($98.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kion Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.40.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.2583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Kion Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 1.99%. Kion Group’s dividend payout ratio is 19.84%.

Kion Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KIGRY)

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

