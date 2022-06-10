Kinnevik (OTCMKTS:KNVKF) Shares Up 1.5%

Shares of Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNVKF – Get Rating) shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.55 and last traded at $37.55. 1,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 1,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion and a PE ratio of 1.74.
About Kinnevik (OTCMKTS:KNVKF)
