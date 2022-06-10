Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 16.91% and a negative net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Kingsoft Cloud updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:KC opened at $4.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.39. Kingsoft Cloud has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $37.39.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

KC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kingsoft Cloud from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the third quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsoft Cloud (Get Rating)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.