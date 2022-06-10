Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 18.70% and a negative return on equity of 16.91%. Kingsoft Cloud’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Kingsoft Cloud updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ KC opened at $4.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.39. Kingsoft Cloud has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $37.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 129.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,863,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,088 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 269.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,435,000 after acquiring an additional 976,378 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 35.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,483,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,147,000 after acquiring an additional 919,363 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 53.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,752,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after acquiring an additional 609,961 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 33.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,224,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after acquiring an additional 303,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Kingsoft Cloud from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

